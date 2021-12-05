Before the Big Ten championship broadcast cut to the halftime break, Gus Johnson teased that he had a “juicy secret” to share.

Well towards the start of the third quarter, Johnson revealed it.

The “All-American girl” Jenny Taft is pregnant with a baby girl. FOX quickly cut to Taft on the sideline to show her baby bump.

The All-American girl is becoming an All-American mom 😍 Congratulations, @JennyTaft! pic.twitter.com/IisGApOZEr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

It was a really cool moment to see Taft reveal the news on the sideline where viewers have seen her cover some of the biggest games in college football for years.

Taft has become something of a fan favorite between her sideline coverage and her role as the moderator for “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FS1.

THE ALL-AMERICAN GIRL JENNY TAFT pic.twitter.com/rwc0gxBEdZ — Raza (@razau__) November 27, 2021

A big congrats to Taft and her husband on their soon-to-be baby girl.

For now she’ll be covering the rest of the Big Ten championship action. Michigan leads No. 13 Iowa 21-3 halfway through the third quarter. The Wolverines have been steady all game after jumping out to an explosive 14-3 lead to start the game.