Jeopardy! Announces Decision On Its Hosts For 2022

Earlier this year, it seemed like Jeopardy! had finally decided on a new host after the passing of beloved longtime host Alex Trebek.

The iconic game show had named Mike Richards the full-time host earlier this year, but he didn’t last long. He stepped down just nine days into the job after troubling and insensitive comments of his resurfaced.

Jeopardy! then decided Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings as hosts for the remaining episodes for the show’s 2021 run. According to the latest statement from the show, it seems like they’ve done a pretty good job.

They’ve now been named the hosts for 2022 as well.

We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer. pic.twitter.com/KSdWCRqHzl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 8, 2021

“We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy!” a statement read. “Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer.”

We wish the pair well moving forward!