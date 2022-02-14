Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Has Quit Her Job

One of the greatest champions in Jeopardy! history is quitting her day job.

Amy Schneider recently went on a sensational 40-game win steak on the popular game show. That streak came to an end just a few weeks ago when she couldn’t come up with an answer for Final Jeopardy and lost to Rhone Talsma.

Still, Schneider’s run was nothing short of legendary. And she made quite a bit of cash – over $1.3 million in winnings, to be exact – along the way. Now, she’s putting that money to good use.

Schneider, 42, is quitting her day job as a software engineer.

“Amy’s way too polite to say ‘shove it,’ but she is indeed quitting her job as a software engineer,” TMZ reports. “She tells us the whole ‘Jeopardy!’ experience has been life-changing, and that includes employment.”

'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider is quitting her job as a software engineer. https://t.co/OkVP4BHI1K — TMZ (@TMZ) February 14, 2022

It’s unclear what’s next for 40-time Jeopardy! champion, but she’s expected to have a few business opportunities in the near future. She recently admitted she had discussions about future employment during her historic run.

Schneider is reportedly most interested in writing a book and/or starting a podcast.

“Amy went on to share what career avenues she’s mulling over …. writing a book and podcasting are at the top of her list. She also says she’s looking for anything educational because that clearly has served her well,” TMZ added.

Congratulations, Amy! We can’t wait to see what’s next in store for one of the greatest champions in Jeopardy! history.