Jeopardy! Contestant's Answer To College Football Question Going Viral

For whatever reason, contestants on the hit TV game show Jeopardy! never seem to excel in the sports categories.

A clip of a contestant fumbling a college football trivia question is going viral on social media.

When given the clue "It's the only Pac-12 school that does not contain the name of a state," the contestant answered "What is Auburn?"

Of course, Auburn is an SEC school. The correct answer was Stanford.

Take a look at the clip here:

Every once in a while, a contestant will nail a sports trivia question right on the head. Just a few weeks back, 16-time Jeopardy! champion Ryan Long answered a Final Jeopardy question about Peyton Manning's "Omaha Productions" to seal his 11th victory in a row.

How do you think you would fare in a game of sports trivia?