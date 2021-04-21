This season of Jeopardy! has been unlike any other, as multiple celebrities have filled in as the host of the famous game show in honor of the late Alex Trebek.

So far this year, we’ve already seen Ken Jennings, Mike Richard, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Aaron Rodgers behind the podium. Rodgers did an excellent job of drawing in viewers from the sports world during his time on the show.

For the next two weeks, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is running the show. After his two-week stint is done, he’ll pass the baton over to Bill Whitaker from CBS’ 60 minutes.

Prior to this week, it was known that actress Mayim Bialik, NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta would be guest hosts at some point this summer.

Well, now we also know who’s on the schedule after that trio is done. On Wednesday, Jeopardy! unveiled its final five guest hosts for Season 37.

The final five guests hosts for this season of Jeopardy! are George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37: • Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post broke the news that Buck would be a guest host for Jeopardy! this past weekend. The reactions to that report were mixed to say the least.

Which guest host are you most excited to see later this year?