Jeopardy! Star Ken Jennings Apologizes For His Old Tweets

Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings has apologized for his old “insensitive” tweets ahead of his debut as the temporary host for the popular game show.

Jennings, arguably the best game show contestant in TV history, is set to fill in as the host of Jeopardy! in January. The show’s final episodes with Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November, will air next week. Jennings is set to be the first replacement host for Jeopardy!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old took to Twitter to apologize for his old tweets.

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” he tweeted.

“In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake.

“But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all! Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry.

“If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind.”

Jennings faced social media criticism for one tweet in particular, when he wrote “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair” in 2014. That tweet has since been deleted.

Jeopardy! has yet to decide on a new full-time host.