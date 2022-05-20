Jeremy Fowler Has Telling Update On Steelers GM Search

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Over the past few months, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone through an extensive search for a new general manager.

Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retired following the 2022 NFL draft, where he and the team spent a first-round pick on quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh knew Colbert was stepping down and had already interviewed nearly 15 candidates.

As the offseason rolls on, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler had an update on the team's search. According to Fowler, the team interviewed the last of six finalists this week: top Steelers executive Brandon Hunt.

"Steelers are wrapping up GM interviews this week - they might already be done, with Brandon Hunt the last of the six known finalists to interview," Fowler said.

As for a potential timeline, Fowler suggested the team will be done with interviews this week and then continue narrowing down their prospects.

"But Pittsburgh’s plan is to have that process done by this week and then work on next steps, I’m told. Getting closer," he said.

Who will be the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers?