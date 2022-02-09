The Spun

Breaking: Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Has Died

Former MLB player Jeremy Giambi with his brother.OAKLAND-APRIL 25: Jason Giambi #25 of the New York Yankees chats with brother Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland A's during the game at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California on April 25, 2002. The A's won 6-2. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi has reportedly passed away on Wednesday.

Jeremy Giambi, 47, reportedly died at his parents’ home on Wednesday, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared the heartbreaking news on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

“Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time,” he tweeted.

Jeremy Giambi, the brother of former New York Yankees star Jason Giambi, played in the majors from 1998-2003.

The younger brother of the former MLB All-Star played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

Giambi finished his career with a .263 batting average, 52 home runs and 209 RBI. He was part of the Oakland A’s team featured in Brad Pitt’s classic Moneyball movie in 2011.

Our thoughts are with Jeremy Giambi’s friends and family members during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

