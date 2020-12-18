Jeremy Lin Responds To Rumored Deal With Golden State Warriors

Jeremy Lin is asking everyone to pump the breaks on his recent signing rumors.

Earlier today, NBA insider for The Athletic Shams Charania reported that Lin was finalizing a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Countless other outlets also hopped on the story, citing inside sources for contract specifics.

You can’t get a better inside source than Lin himself though. The former Warriors guard took to Twitter to clear up the speculation.

“Whoa…Everybody chill…this isn’t what it looks like. No decisions have been made,” Lin wrote on Friday afternoon.

ESPN reported that Lin signed a deal with the Warriors G-League team, clarifying that he did not actually sign with the Warriors.

As an undrafted point guard from Harvard, Lin averaged 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per game in the league from 2010-2019. Golden State was the first team to give Lin a shot back in his rookie season when he averaged just 2.6 points per game.

Jeremy Lin became a fan favorite in the NBA after is incredible “Linsanity” run during his sophomore season with New York. The underdog guard put up eye-popping numbers in his first few games with the Knicks, setting an NBA record of 136 points through his first five starts. All eyes in the world of basketball were on Lin as he averaged 26.8 ppg through six games in an improbable New York win streak.

Lin played for eight total NBA teams before ultimately deciding to play professionally in China for the 2020 season.

The NBA journeyman took his talents overseas, dominating the CBA China league with the Beijing Ducks. Lin averaged 22.3 points per game in the competitive Chinese league.