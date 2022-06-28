Jeremy Pruitt Reveals If He Thinks Georgia Could Have Letdown

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers watches on against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

After snapping a four-decade title drought last season, Georgia will look to run it back in 2022.

Repeating is difficult for any team in any sport, but Jeremy Pruitt believes Kirby Smart will keep his squad well-prepared to avoid a winner's curse.

During an On The Beat podcast appearance, Pruitt told DawgNation's Mike Griffith that Smart's experience will help the Bulldogs fend off "relief syndrome" and "avoid some of those pitfalls."

"It’s a new year, so the guys that made All-SEC or All-American the past year, nobody cares, it’s time to do it all over again and Kirby has been through that a couple of times as an assistant coach," Pruitt said. "He has seen what has happened and knows the pitfalls and the mistakes that can happen the following year, and I think that’s going be key for Georgia this year."

Before becoming Georgia's head coach in 2016, Smart spent nine seasons as Alabama's assistant coach and defensive coordinator. The Crimson Tide won four national championships during that time, including back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

Pruitt was also on Nick Saban's staff as the defensive backs coach. The former Tennessee head coach commended his former colleague for doing everything well without being overly flashy.

“I think one thing that Kirby has done an outstanding job with is getting his staff to buy into complementary football,” Pruitt said. “You look at this past year, they had one of the best defenses in the history of college football, and then you look at the offensive staff and they were very efficient."

He also praised Smart's recruiting and said the defense will excel as long as he's steering the ship.

While staying atop the college football landscape is tough, Pruitt thinks Smart will ensure his team is up to the task.