Jerome Bettis Has Graduated From Notre Dame: Fans React

Jerome Bettis during Steelers media day for Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Jerome Bettis fulfilled one of post-football goals on Thursday. The all-time graduated graduated with his degree from the Mendoza School of Business.

Bettis' college education was 28 years in the making.

"A promise made, a promise kept. 28 years after leaving @NotreDame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business," he said on Twitter. "I hope my journey serves as reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start."

This is pretty remarkable. Few players go back and get their degrees.

Fans have been congratulating "The Bus" all day.

"Way to go. Everyone’s path is different (you were kind of busy). You made it and are an example to many. Congratulations. Well deserved."

"A reminder that life is not a race. Well done!"

"This is very cool. Congrats to @JeromeBettis36 for completing his degree at Notre Dame. Few players go back and get their degree, especially ones that had careers like Jerome's. This is truly awesome!"

"So proud of you @JeromeBettis36!! You are an inspiration to @NotreDame and beyond. Never stop learning."

Congrats, Bus. You earned it.