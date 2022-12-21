Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Former Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis and Franco Harris talk before the #30 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

The football world is mourning the loss of legendary NFL running back Franco Harris.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back passed away late Tuesday night, according to a statement from his son. Harris was 72 years old.

After the news of the Hall of Fame running back's passing broke, football fans from around the country paid tribute to the legend. Fellow Steelers running back Jerome Bettis remembered his friend with a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field– A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like. RIP #32," Bettis said of his longtime friend.

Harris was set to be honored during this weekend's Steelers game as part of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He was also slated to have his number retired during a halftime ceremony during Saturday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Our thoughts are with the Harris family and Steelers organization.