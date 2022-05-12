Look: Jerome Bettis Reveals He's Graduated From Notre Dame

Jerome Bettis during Steelers media day for Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Jerome Bettis stays winning. The all-time great revealed on Thursday that he's graduated from Notre Dame.

Bettis has completed his degree from the Mendoza School of Business. It's been a goal of his for over 28 years.

"A promise made, a promise kept. 28 years after leaving @NotreDame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business," he said on Twitter. "I hope my journey serves as reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start."

Take a look.

Bettis spent three years playing for the Fighting Irish from 1990 to 1992. He carried the ball 337 times for 1,912 yards and 27 touchdowns with six additional receiving scores.

The Rams took Bettis with the No. 10 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft and the rest is history. He was later traded to Pittsburgh where he would go on to become a Hall of Fame running back.

"The 5'11", 243-pound runner continued to carry the load for Pittsburgh," said the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "He was the Steelers' leading ground gainer eight times in 10 seasons. Bettis, a six-time Pro Bowler, retired following his lone Super Bowl appearance in the 2005 season (Super Bowl XL). The Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, in the game played in Bettis's hometown of Detroit."

Congratulations, Jerome! We can't wait to see where that degree takes you.