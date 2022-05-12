Jerry Jeudy Has Reportedly Been Taken Into Custody

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos received some troubling news about star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from Denver Post Broncos beat writer Ryan O'Halloran, police took Jeudy into custody earlier today. The wide receiver has not been booked yet, so charges are still unknown at this point.

"Arapahoe County Sheriff's office says Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was taken in custody between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today. Jeudy hasn't been booked yet so no information yet on charges," O'Halloran said.

Fellow team insider Benjamin Allbright said the team is aware of the incident, but did not have a comment. "The Broncos are aware of the Jerry Juedy situation and have no comment at this time," Allbright said on Twitter.

Without a charge, it's tough to know exactly what happened today. However, being taken into custody in the middle of the day is never a good thing.

Hopefully the situation is resolved in the near future.

Stay tuned for the latest.