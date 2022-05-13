New Update On Broncos Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adam Schefter has a new update on Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy was taken into custody on Thursday. The third-year wideout out of Alabama was charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

The good news is Jeudy has been released on bond.

Schefty has the latest:

"Jerry Jeudy was released on bond today, with full contact allowed between him and the alleged victim, per his attorney Harvey Steinberg, who added the judge stated 'there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim,'" he tweeted.

Jeudy reportedly placed several of a woman's items in a car and prevent her from retrieving them because she took one of his three cell phones and to prevent her from leaving.

ESPN has more on the situation:

"According to a police report submitted to the Arapahoe County court, the woman told a deputy that things began Wednesday night and that Jeudy put her wallet and the medical paperwork in his car at their home so she could not get them. She said she wanted to go back to Virginia but could not leave without those belongings, telling the deputy she did not want to get Jeudy in "trouble" but just wanted her things back."

It's unclear if the Jeudy will be disciplined by the Broncos at this time.