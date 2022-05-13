Jerry Jeudy Released On Bond: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy found himself in trouble with the law this week and was taken into police custody for what was described as a domestic violence incident.

On Friday, Jeudy was released on bond after being held without bond before. In addition to his release, the judge in the case permitted full contact between Jeudy and his alleged victim.

Jeudy's attorney Harvey Steinberg told the media that the judge stated "there was not probable cause to believe that there was the threat or use of any physical force against the victim.”

On Twitter, Denver fans are relieved to find that this may wind up being a non-issue for their star receiver. But other people were curious as to why Jeudy was held in the first place:

Per NFL insider Ari Meirov, the mother of Jeudy's one-month-old child, asked the judge to dismiss the case. She said she never felt threatened:

In two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy has 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Broncos in receiving yards as a rookie in 2020.

But 2021 saw Jeudy struggle a little bit. He had 38 receptions for 467 yards and couldn't find the endzone in 10 games last season.

The Broncos need a big year out of Jeudy in order to make a determination on his fifth-year option.