Jerry Jeudy Reveals His First Impression Of Russell Wilson

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has struggled to live up to his first-round draft pick status. But he could be looking at a big jump in 2022 now that Russell Wilson is his QB. And he's looking forward to it.

In a recent interview with Denver7, Jeudy praised Wilson for his devoted focus to the details. He believes that with Wilson under center, the Broncos offense can be "explosive.

“Every detail matters with him. You learn a lot, just how hard he works and how focused he is when he’s on the field and on the board,” Jeudy said. “You realize how locked in he is. I’ve learned a lot. He’s a great quarterback. I am excited to play with him.

“I mean it’s going to be very exciting. I feel like we are going to be a very explosive team. I feel like we’ve got all the pieces we needed, so we’ve just gotta put it together. And I am excited that is going to happen.”

Explosive is far from the operative word to describe the Denver Broncos over the past six years. They've ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in points and yards every season since 2016.

In that span they've had five losing seasons, countless starting quarterbacks and several head coaches.

Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos in receiving yards as a rookie, but injuries caused him to regress in 2021.

Will Russell Wilson help Jeudy reach 1,000 yards in 2022?