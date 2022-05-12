Jerry Jeudy Taken Into Custody: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against Nasir Adderley #24 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There's troubling news out of Denver this afternoon. Broncos' third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been taken into custody.

Jeudy was arrested and taken into custody this afternoon, according to a report. He hasn't been booked yet, so charges are still unknown at the time of writing.

Details are expected to be released soon.

"#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was arrested this afternoon and is currently in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office confirmed to multiple news outlets. No information on charges are available at this time."

"How do you make so much money and still manage to get arrested. Are you bored or something, and go on vacation if you’re stressed."

"Following the Jerry Jeudy situation closely," Drew Davenport tweeted. "All we know is that he’s been arrested. The only conclusion I can draw right now is that a Warrant on a Complaint is usually reserved for more serious charges. BUT we don’t know that yet so we really can’t act on that. Stay tuned."

Jerry Jeudy is expected to play a significant role in the Broncos offense this upcoming season.

He's been putting in extra work with Russell Wilson these past few weeks, as well.

This could be a significantly bad development for the AFC West franchise.