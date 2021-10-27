Jerry Jones Has 2-Word Response To NFL’s WFT Investigation

By the declaration of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other high-ranking officials, the league’s investigation into Dan Synder and the Washington Football Team is over.

For most people on the outside looking in, it seems as though there’s plenty left uncovered and unpunished. But to NFL owners like Jerry Jones, the league has done its job just fine.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner said he was “very satisfied” with the NFL’s handling of the investigation, per league insider Albert Breer.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stopped briefly and said he’s “very satisfied” with the league’s handling of the Washington Football Team investigation. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 27, 2021

On Tuesday, Goodell gave his final verdict on the long-running investigation into workplace misconduct and the thousands of unreleased, potentially-damaging emails.

“I do think he’s been held accountable,” Goodell said of Synder, who was handed a menial $10 million fine for years of well-documented workplace misconduct.

After the recent Jon Gruden email scandal was uncovered as part of this investigation into the Washington organization, people from around the league called on the NFL to make the remainder of the 65,000 collected emails public. But it appears the league has no plans of doing that.

During Tuesday’s owners meeting, Goodell said they will not released the emails to protect anonymous accusers.

“We’re very conscious of making sure we’re protecting those who came forward,” he said, per Washington insider Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. “That was a very high priority.”