Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

Jerry Jones walks onto the field before a Cowboys game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season.

While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.

McCarthy has faced some criticism for his clock management, though he’s put together a strong staff and has his team playing well in 2021. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likely isn’t second guessing his decision to hire McCarthy (for now, anyway).

However, Jones did admit this week that the Cowboys were eyeing another potential head coach in 2020: his Week 4 opponent’s head coach.

The Cowboys owner admitted that former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was a potential target for his franchise. However, Jones preferred a head coach with more experience.

Things weren’t that serious, though, as the Cowboys reportedly never contacted Rhule in an official capacity.

The Cowboys and the Panthers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.