Jerry Jones Admits Cowboys Were Eyeing Another Coach

The Dallas Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to lead their franchise heading into the 2020 season.

While the 2020 season was a disappointment – thanks mostly to the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott – things are looking better in 2021. The Cowboys are off to a 2-1 start, with the loss coming on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions.

McCarthy has faced some criticism for his clock management, though he’s put together a strong staff and has his team playing well in 2021. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likely isn’t second guessing his decision to hire McCarthy (for now, anyway).

However, Jones did admit this week that the Cowboys were eyeing another potential head coach in 2020: his Week 4 opponent’s head coach.

The Cowboys owner admitted that former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was a potential target for his franchise. However, Jones preferred a head coach with more experience.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that they did a lot of research on Panthers coach Matt Rhule when they were looking for their next coach in Jan. 2020. “At the end of the day, I liked (Mike McCarthy’s) experience. Mike, for pro football, had more skins on the wall.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 1, 2021

Things weren’t that serious, though, as the Cowboys reportedly never contacted Rhule in an official capacity.

The #Cowboys never contacted Rhule about his interest. https://t.co/X5t5d03qJf — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 1, 2021

The Cowboys and the Panthers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.