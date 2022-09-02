Jerry Jones Admits He Made Barry Switzer Alter Game Plan

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There are few NFL owners more hands-on than longtime Dallas Cowboys leader Jerry Jones.

During a radio appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones told a story from the mid-90s that perfectly encapsulates this hands-on attitude.

The 79-year-old team owner said he once ran down onto the field to tell head coach Barry Switzer to alter a pass protection scheme.

"Jerry Jones just said on 105.3 The Fan that he once walked down to the sideline during a game to tell Barry Switzer to keep a running back in to help on pass protection because he was worried Troy Aikman would get hurt. Jerry is a one-of-a-kind owner," ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith reported.

Switzer took over the Cowboys' head coaching job after Jimmy Johnson's abrupt departure and falling out with Jones. Following up the golden era of Dallas football, Switzer was unable to complete the three-peat, but did help the team to a Super Bowl title in 1996.

Now in his 33rd season as owner of the Cowboys, Jones is still as involved as ever.

Dallas will open up its 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 11.