Jerry Jones Admits Mistake During Sunday's Loss To Eagles

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles continued their undefeated season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

However, there was a pivotal play that could have turn the game in Dallas' favor. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looked to have picked up a first down, but was ruled short.

Head coach Mike McCarty opted not to challenge the play, but owner Jerry Jones knows that was a mistake.

“That’s a mistake,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And you have a game, you’re going to have some mistakes, you’re going have some goals you’d like to have back.

Here's more of what he said.

"And the minute we saw it and saw that he had made it, then you obviously knew it was a mistake not to have it reviewed and how we do that in the box, who we’ve got doing those kinds of things, that’s why you look back, take these games, take what happened in the game and get better at it and improve on it. And we need to look at that and say, ‘Let’s not do that again.’”

McCarthy said after the game that he didn't think he would have won the challenge if he tossed the red flag.

After hearing Jones' comments, he likely won't keep the flag in his pocket in a similar situation moving forward.