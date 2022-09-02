Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys Are Hosting Former All-Pro Tackle For Workout

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Ever since the injury to all-world offensive tackle Tyron Smith, the Dallas Cowboys have been scrambling to find a suitable replacement. And it looks like Jerry Jones has zeroed in on the former All-Pro he wants to add.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the Cowboys owner announced that former All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters is in Frisco, Texas getting physicals. He said that he plans to meet with Peters today.

Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro who spent the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears. He started 15 game at left tackle for the Bears and became a free agent after the season.

Peters is more well-known for his 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, during which he made seven Pro Bowls and helped the team win their first Super Bowl in 2017.

Jason Peters went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2004 and signed with the Buffalo Bills as a rookie. By his second year he was their starting left tackle and by 2007 he was a Pro Bowler.

Peters made two Pro Bowls in his five years with the Bills before being traded to the Eagles in 2009. His reputation as one of the NFL's best left tackles grew in the decade that followed.

Peters was voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade team.

Will Jason Peters sign with the Cowboys?