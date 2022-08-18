Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron.

His response?

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"

On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.

"We're good," Jones said of AB's interest. "But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to compete."

While it likely won't come in the form of Antonio Brown, the Cowboys are definitely in need of depth at the wide receiver position.

In addition to the loss of WR1 Amari Cooper earlier this offseason, the Cowboys will also be without Michael Gallup and James Washington to start their 2022 campaign. Lead wideout CeeDee Lamb is also currently dealing with a minor foot injury.

The "young guys" Jones is referring to include third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert, undrafted wideout Dennis Houston and reigning USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin.

Before his viral exit from the NFL game in 2021, Brown logged 545 yards and four touchdowns through seven games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.