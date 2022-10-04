Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns.

Jones said as much when he was asked about it on a local Dallas radio station on Tuesday morning.

“No. No. As I see it right today," Jones said.

Prescott is currently on his way back after he had to have surgery on his right thumb. There's a chance that he could be ready for next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cowboys could save him for the Oct. 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With how Rush has played, it wouldn't be a bad idea. In his last three games, he's thrown for 673 yards and four touchdowns while also not throwing any interceptions.

He also has the Cowboys within striking distance in the NFC East. They're only a game back of the Philadelphia Eagles heading into Week 5.

Kickoff for Cowboys-Rams will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 9.