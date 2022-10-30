Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Ezekiel Elliott After Sunday's Win

The Dallas Cowboys offense looked like its old self for the first time this season in their 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to a huge day from running back Tony Pollard. But will Pollard's rise precede a fall for Ezekiel Elliott?

Pollard got the starting nod in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, who was inactive for the game. He responded to the increased role with 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging over nine yards per carry.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if today's outcome would impact who the team's primary running back is moving forward. But Jones made it clear that no such change is coming

“We’re going to go as Zeke goes,” Jones said.

Dallas Cowboys fans won't care who's getting the rock so long as they're getting it into the endzone consistently. Nevertheless, Pollard's rise is certainly making things interesting in Dallas.

Pollard has been more efficient with his touches throughout the season, averaging several yards more than Elliott per touch and offering more of a threat out of the backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott's contract will ensure that he's with the Dallas Cowboys for a lot longer. But the future is a lot less clear for Tony Pollard.

Will Ezekiel Elliott reclaim his starting job this coming week, or will Pollard thrive once more?