Jerry Jones Announces Ezekiel Elliott's Status For Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were without Ezekiel Elliott last week, but owner Jerry Jones expects that to change this Sunday.

Appearing on 105.3 "The Fan," Jones was asked if the three-time Pro Bowl RB will be back in the lineup for this weekend's game against the Packers.

Jerry's response: "It's anticipated he'll be ready to go."

Tony Pollard ran wild when given the chance to be the lone man in the backfield in Dallas' 20-point win over the Bears.

The fourth-year man out of Memphis made the most of all 14 of his carries, rushing for 131 yards and three touchdowns on his way to a career day.

Jones has maintained that he believes the Cowboys are at their best when utilizing a two-back system. But many in Big D have salivated at the idea of Tony Pollard being the lead RB in Dallas.

In seven games, Elliott has gained 443 yards and four touchdowns on a modest 4.1 YPC.