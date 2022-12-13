Jerry Jones Announces Significant Cowboys Injury Loss

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys continue to get brutal injury news.

Just one day after it was announced that right tackle Terence Steele tore his ACL, owner Jerry Jones announced that nose tackle Johnathan Hankins will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

"You can see Johnathan back for the playoffs. He won’t be back before then," Jones said.

Hankins suffered a pectoral injury against the Houston Texans this past Sunday, which forced him to leave the game.

Hankins has played in five games for the Cowboys after he was picked up in a trade from the Raiders. In those five games, Hankins has racked up 10 tackles (seven solo). That comes after he played five games for the Raiders and also had 10 total tackles.

This will be a big loss for the Cowboys as Hankins is a key cog in their run defense.

He'll be a big addition to the Cowboys once the playoffs roll around as they try to go on a Super Bowl run.