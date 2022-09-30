Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field prior to a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear that Rush's continued success does not change anything. He joked that all it will do is let him know that the team is "in great shape" under center.

"No," Jones said. "All it does is tell me that we're in great shape at the QB position."

Rush is 2-0 in his two starts this season, and against a pair of solid teams in the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants. But the Cowboys aren't paying Rush $160 million.

It isn't like Cooper Rush has been the driving force behind the Dallas Cowboys' last two wins anyway. In his two starts he's completed a respectable 64.5-percent of his passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys defense has done most of the dirty work, ranking 8th in the NFL and allowing just 529 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Lest we forget, neither Rush nor Dak Prescott were able to muster a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, so it's not like they both play wildly different under the same circumstances.

Should Cooper Rush have a chance at retaining the starting job?