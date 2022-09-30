Jerry Jones Asked If Dak Prescott Will Play Next Weekend vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been asked the same question many times over the past few weeks:

When will Dak Prescott be back on the field?

On Friday, Jones was asked if Prescott will take the field for Week 5's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

"I just don't know. I don't know that anybody does," Jone said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "You'll have to see how the strength goes. If anybody in the world can get back out there, he's going to get back out there."

Prescott is set to miss his third game in a row this weekend. The Cowboys QB1 suffered a broken thumb on his throwing thumb during a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's currently recovering from a surgery to repair the issue.

Earlier this week, Prescott said he and the Cowboys are "looking at" next week's matchup against the Rams as a possible return date.

Dallas backup Cooper Rush has helped the team claim victory in both games without Prescott. He'll look to continue that streak in Sunday's contest against the Washington Commanders.