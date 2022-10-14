Jerry Jones Asked If Dak Prescott Will Start vs. Lions

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott isn't ready yet to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. But what does Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones think of Dak's odds for playing in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions?

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones said that Dak is making "a lot of progress" in his recovery. He has seen Dak throw the ball with "zip" and believes he's healing up well. But he stopped short of confirming whether Dak will play or not.

“I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there," Jones said.

Dak hasn't played since Week 1 and the Cowboys offense has suffered in his absence. But their win total hasn't thanks to solid game management from backup Cooper Rush and a dominant defense.

That being said, some of the Cowboys' wins in Dak Prescott's absence have been a little too close for comfort. They would love to have a quarterback who can lead them on more scoring drives.

The Detroit Lions with their last-place defense would be the perfect team for Dak to play against while he shakes the rust off.

But for now it looks like we're all still stuck in wait-and-see mode.

Will Dak start against the Lions next week?