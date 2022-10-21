Jerry Jones Asked If He Feels "Obligation" To Dan Snyder

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was wearing his heart on his sleeve this week throughout the NFL owners meeting - and he's offered a lot of interesting takes in the process.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones addressed Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder being the subject of significant public and even government scrutiny. Jones made it clear he feels no obligation to defend Snyder as his fellow NFL owner.

"Not at all. Not at all," Jones said about any obligations he might have. "I’m just not aware of the kind of issues. I hear the media speculation, but that’s all I hear. That’s not supported by tangible facts.

That said, Jones is not ready to say that he wants Snyder out as owner of the Commanders. He said he hasn't seen anything that rises to the level of speculation on whether he should lose the team.

“I’m not aware of anything myself that rises to the level that is being speculated about whether or not he’s with the Washington team or not.”

The last few parts seem like pretty willful ignorance on Jerry Jones' part. Whether he agrees with the sufficiency of the evidence or not, he has to at least be aware of what's been going on - it's been going on for several years now.

If Jones feels that a Congressional investigation into Snyder's tenure with the Commanders isn't evidence of anything then that's fine.

But Jones knows what's going on. It's physically impossible for him not to know.