Jerry Jones Asked If He Regrets Not Signing Von Miller After Bills Debut

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller made it clear in his debut for the team yesterday that he still has plenty left in the tank as he sacked former teammate Matthew Stafford twice in the Bills' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But could the Dallas Cowboys have signed Miller to augment their defense? It seems that it could have been a possibility at one time.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that the team considered signing Miller at one point. But he made it clear that he loves the current defense that he has and believes it is one of the best defenses the team has had in years.

“I like the makeup of our team. We gave (signing him) consideration. I love our defense. What inspires me about last night is we have one of our best defenses in a long time," Jones said.

Many fans have pointed out that the Dallas Cowboys would never and could never give Von Miller what the Bills ultimately did. Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills this past offseason.

The Cowboys would have been hard-pressed to give Miller an offer anywhere in the same stratosphere as a deal like that.

Last year the Dallas Cowboys finished first in turnovers forced for the first time in franchise history. But their defense was about average for a good portion of the season.

Maybe Von Miller could have been that final piece that puts the Cowboys defense over the top.

We'll never know now.