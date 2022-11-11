Jerry Jones Asked If He Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Will Play

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Ezekiel Elliott will take the field against the Packers this weekend.

Elliott missed Week 8 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but had the bye week to recover this past weekend.

"Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per team insider Jon Machota.

Zeke has been limited in practice throughout the week. While Jones is confident that his star running back will play, Elliott himself isn't so sure.

"I'm not sure if I'm ready to go," he said earlier this week, per the team website. "I just need to get some more reps to see where I'm at."

"We're all on the same page. I think we all know the importance of just having me down the run and just being as healthy as possible down the run," he added. "There's no point of going out there and making it worse…We're worried about that second half of the season and the playoffs."

Backup running back Tony Pollard stepped up in a big way with Elliott out in Week 8, logging 147 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in the win.

Stay tuned for the Cowboys' final injury report.