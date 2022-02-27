The Spun

Jerry Jones Breaks Silence On Scandal: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has broken his silence on the team’s voyeurism scandal with the team’s cheerleaders.

According to a report by ESPN, the Cowboys paid out roughly $2.4 million to four cheerleaders after a now-former team executive was accused of recording them undressing in the locker room.

Former Cowboys vice president Rich Dalrymple was accused of voyeurism, according to documents obtained by ESPN. Dalrymple denies the accusations, though he retired from his position earlier this year.

Jones commented on the scandal this week.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic,” Jones told NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday. “A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations, and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”

Jones is facing some criticism for his “look-see” comment.

The National Football League will reportedly not be investigating the Cowboys voyeurism scandal, as they are satisfied with the team’s internal handling of it.

