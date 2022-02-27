Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has broken his silence on the team’s voyeurism scandal with the team’s cheerleaders.

According to a report by ESPN, the Cowboys paid out roughly $2.4 million to four cheerleaders after a now-former team executive was accused of recording them undressing in the locker room.

Former Cowboys vice president Rich Dalrymple was accused of voyeurism, according to documents obtained by ESPN. Dalrymple denies the accusations, though he retired from his position earlier this year.

Jones commented on the scandal this week.

“First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic,” Jones told NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday. “A vital part of what our organization is, the Dallas Cowboys. We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began to look-see, an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations, and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.”

Jones is facing some criticism for his “look-see” comment.

Did Jerruh say they took a "looksie" into the allegations at the :25 mark? Sounds like that but not sure. Oh & either way, Jerry , Rich Dalrymple & the #Cowboys look bad here. So does the @NFL. No surprise. https://t.co/S3HKpSo6IP — Commander Chris (Russell) AKA The Rooster (@Russellmania621) February 26, 2022

“I know there’s not a lot you can say because of the non-disclosure agreement” is a bizarre way to start this question to Jerry Jones. And calling the team’s investigation of serious voyeurism allegations “a look-see” is the very worst phrase Jerry could have used. https://t.co/ADrt4F55uy — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 26, 2022

Jerry Jones sticks close to carefully crafted talking points about paying a $2.4 million settlement to the Cowboys cheerleaders despite the club’s finding of “no wrongdoing.” And no mention of Jerry’s longtime confidant, the recently retired Rich Dalrymple. https://t.co/ADrt4F55uy — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 26, 2022

For all the times Jerry Jones has unnecessarily talked when his comments weren’t required, I wonder how long it might be before we hear some of his public answers that address his organization’s decision-making on last week’s scandalous report. Press conference time soon? — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 23, 2022

The National Football League will reportedly not be investigating the Cowboys voyeurism scandal, as they are satisfied with the team’s internal handling of it.