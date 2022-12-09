Jerry Jones Calls Latest Dan Snyder Report "Politically Biased"

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has shared his thoughts on the Dan Snyder congressional report released on Thursday.

The longtime team owner believes the report is "politically biased"

“First of all, I hope our fans see how politically biased this report is,” Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “This report doesn’t even come out if the Republicans were in Congress.”

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report on Thursday. The report said that Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic workplace culture and obstructed the congressional investigation into the issues.

"We saw efforts [to obstruct] that we have never seen before, at least I haven't," New York Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. "The NFL knew about it, and they took no responsibility."

Jones isn't the only one who believes this report is politically motivated. The Commanders organization also released a statement that shared a similar sentiment — calling the report "one-sided."

"These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story," the statement said, per ESPN. "Today's report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach. There are no new revelations here.".