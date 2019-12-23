Jerry Jones Has Telling Comment On Jason Garrett On Sunday Night

Jerry Jones has been extremely patient and highly supportive of Jason Garrett during his tenure as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach. That tenure appears to be ending.

The Cowboys lost a critical NFC East game to the Eagles on Sunday night. Dallas now needs to beat Washington and have Philadelphia lose to the Giants in Week 17 in order to make the playoffs. That’s not likely to happen.

Jones had a telling comment on Garrett’s future following Sunday’s loss. The Cowboys owner said he did not see this coming at all.

“It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here,” Jones said, per USA TODAY. “This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn’t see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I’m disappointed.

“When you get in this spot, you give yourself a chance to be real disappointed. We are. The fact that we didn’t get any [touchdowns], the fact the game turned out the way it did — they played well. Not a lot to say about anything else other than it’s very disappointing. We all expected to leave here as NFC East champs. We’re not. We’ll just go to Washington.”

Jones has maintained throughout the season that he felt this Cowboys team was a Super Bowl-caliber one. Now, it appears they won’t even be a playoff team.

If that doesn’t result in a head coaching change in Dallas, it’ll be surprising.