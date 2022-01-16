Jerry Jones’ Comment On Roger Goodell Is Going Viral

There’s a special guest in attendance at Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, is hosting No. 6 seed San Francisco in the Wild Card round at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is in the house.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a playful comment on the NFL owner while appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Sunday afternoon.

“He’s here to make sure the Cowboys get all the right calls,” the Cowboys owner joked on the radio on Sunday afternoon.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is at AT&T Stadium today for Cowboys vs. 49ers. Jerry Jones on @1053thefan: “He’s here to make sure the Cowboys get all the right calls.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

The Cowboys and the 49ers are set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Sunday’s contest between Dallas and San Francisco could be the game of the weekend. The Cowboys are a field goal favorite over the 49ers, though many are picking the upset.

It should be a fun one on CBS.