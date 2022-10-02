Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season.

The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.

“I think it would be an injustice not to give him the kind of credit as head coach for getting this thing right and getting it to this point," Jones said.

The Cowboys are now 3-1 and are in second place in the NFC East following this win. They've won three straight games with Cooper Rush at the helm after Prescott got hurt during the Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush is also the first Cowboys quarterback in franchise history to win his first four starts.

The Cowboys' schedule is about to get even tougher as they'll take on the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles in their next two games.

If they can win both of those games, they'll be in even better shape heading into the final 11 games.