Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him.

Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13.

Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside Pro-Bowl corner Trevon Diggs heading into Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans.

Longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Joseph's promotion during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“It’s time for him to become a man…He’s gotta say its time now. He should accept a higher level of responsibility. He’s got more people depending on him. Its time for some of the side stuff to ease its way out of his life," Jones said, per team insider Jon Machota.

Joseph was identified as a person of interest in a fatal shooting earlier this year. The 23-year-old cornerback was not the shooter, but he was in the car from which the shots were fired.

Dallas selected Joseph with a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are heavy favorites as they face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday.