Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To Terrell Owens Rumor

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens shocked the NFL world when he announced that he's been in contact with Jerry Jones about a possible return to the gridiron.

During his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan, Jones completely shut this rumor down.

“I’ve never talked to him or his agent. And I will not seriously consider it," the longtime Dallas Cowboys owner said.

Owens, 49, last took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010. The legendary wide receiver spent three NFL seasons in Dallas, notching his fifth All-Pro selection with the Cowboys in 2007.

If Owens were to sign with a team, he would become the oldest player in NFL history.

Despite his age, T.O. is in excellent shape. He worked out with 36-year-old wide receiver DeSean Jackson earlier this year before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

That being said, it's hard to imagine Owens producing at a level anywhere close to his prime at this point in life.