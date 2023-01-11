Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak's Interceptions

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys hug each other during pregame warm ups prior to the start of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had one of his less efficient years as a passer but particularly struggled with interceptions. Owner Jerry Jones weighed in on his recent interception struggles.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones made it clear that he doesn't believe Dak is turnover prone. He said he has "all the confidence in the world" that Dak will be careful with the ball.

“It’s in Dak’s DNA not to turn the ball over,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “I have all the confidence in the world that he as a player has all the right balance of confidence or all the right balance of aggressiveness as it pertains to a turn over. He understands turn over better than all of us put together.”

Dak finished the season with 15 interceptions and a 3.8-percent interception rating - both the highest marks of his career. He went 8-4 as a starter but had interceptions in all four of his losses.

Interceptions have historically been a slight issue for Dak Prescott in the postseason as well. He has three of them in four playoff appearances

If the Cowboys want to avoid being one-and-done in the postseason yet again, Dak needs to have one of the most efficient games of his career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

