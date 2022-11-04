Jerry Jones Has Honest Reaction To Trade Deadline Inaction

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite rumors that they would be very active around the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys stood still when Tuesday's deadline passed. Head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't particularly thrilled, but owner Jerry Jones explained why it went down that way.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones explained that an option for a deal just never came to them. He said that he believed the team would regret making a deal that didn't favor them so they stood still.

“It has to come to you. If it’s not coming your way, then you’re usually gonna regret it. And we didn’t have it come our way," Jones said.

McCarthy admitted that the Cowboys would have been better off with an extra player or two, but qualified that by stating that he loves the player the team has. Nevertheless, he's probably right that the team would be in a better position with more players.

The Dallas Cowboys offense started the season looking solid but hardly the dominating unit that led the league last year. The real story of their season has been the defense, which has been led by star lineback Micah Parsons.

Their defense currently ranks in the top five and has been the driving force behind their 6-2 start to the season. Adding a few more players for depth might have been the difference between making a deep playoff run and going home early if anyone important gets injured.

Will the Cowboys regret not making a trade at the deadline?