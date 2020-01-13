Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Message For Jimmy Johnson

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reacted to Jimmy Johnson’s election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was surprised live on FOX at halftime of Packers-Seahawks.

Jones says he is “so happy” that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally recognized Johnson.

“We’re so happy that the Hall of Fame has recognized Jimmy Johnson for what he is. A great coach. To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys.’ And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We’re proud of you,” he said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Johnson and Jones might have butted heads, eventually leading to their parting in the mid-1990s, but you can’t deny the greatness they achieved.

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s with the team Johnson/Jones built. Two of those three came with Johnson as head coach, with Barry Switzer winning the third.

Cowboys coaching legend Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame. His reaction is everything 🙌 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/d161SfzWUx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2020

Now get Jimmy into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, Jerry.