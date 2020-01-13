The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has A Message For Jimmy Johnson

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson on the sideline at the Super Bowl.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reacted to Jimmy Johnson’s election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson was surprised live on FOX at halftime of Packers-Seahawks.

Jones says he is “so happy” that the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally recognized Johnson.

“We’re so happy that the Hall of Fame has recognized Jimmy Johnson for what he is. A great coach. To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys.’ And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We’re proud of you,” he said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Johnson and Jones might have butted heads, eventually leading to their parting in the mid-1990s, but you can’t deny the greatness they achieved.

The Cowboys won three Super Bowls in the 1990s with the team Johnson/Jones built. Two of those three came with Johnson as head coach, with Barry Switzer winning the third.

Now get Jimmy into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, Jerry.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.