Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission About Dan Quinn’s Future

After weeks of consideration as a top candidate for multiple teams in this year’s head coaching cycle, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has agreed to return to Dallas for the 2022 season.

When this news first broke, many wondered if Quinn was possibly making a play for the Cowboys’ head coaching job. But according to longtime owner Jerry Jones, that is not the case.

While rumors about Mike McCarthy’s job security stirred after a disappointing Wild Card loss this year, it appears the Dallas head coach is set to retain his position for the foreseeable future.

According to recent reports from David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Jones said McCarthy’s job security was never in question. The owner/head coaching pairing were reportedly working behind the scenes to do “all they could” to retain Quinn as DC.

ALERT: Jerry Jones tells Dallas Morning News that Mike McCarthy’s job status was never in question. Said he & McCarthy were working behind the scenes to do all they could retain Dan Quinn. Quinn has received a multi-year extension to remain as defensive coordinator. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 28, 2022

According to recent reports from Cowboy Maven, Quinn received a “substantial raise” to stay with Dallas in 2022. The deal reportedly has him locked in as defensive coordinator on a multi-year extension.

In his first season overlooking the Cowboys’ defensive unit, the 51-year-old DC helped transform 2020’s league-worst defense into a play-making force in 2021. After overseeing breakout performances for Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Micah Parsons and league interception leader Trevon Diggs, he quickly gained traction as a potential head coaching option.

Jones and McCarthy will certainly be pleased to have Quinn back on their sideline in 2022.