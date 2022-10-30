Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission Following Sunday's Win

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, walks on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is reportedly willing to push all the chips to the middle of the table following Sunday's win over the Lions.

Per Dallas sports radio host Kevin Gray Jr., Jones said he's ready to go for it all this season and is willing to give up some of the team's future assets to do it.

Saying via Gray:

When [I] have a chance to do something that would be interpreted but real meat on the bone before going for it, then I would do that. I feel that good about our chances here. I would do that. Yeah, and I'd give up some future currency to go for it.

Jones' comments sound like his former wheeling and dealing self, when the oil money maverick would do whatever it took in the early-to-mid 90s to make sure the Cowboys were in Super Bowl contention.

What that means for this year's team remains to be seen, but it has to be a welcome change of tune for Dallas fans.