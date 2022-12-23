Jerry Jones Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr Talks

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

We're only a few weeks away from the NFL Playoffs getting underway and Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team.

The free agent wide receiver visited the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Dallas Cowboys a couple of weeks ago but has yet to make a decision on who he'll sign with for the rest of this season.

There's also a chance that he may wait to sign with a team until after the season and that's the vibe that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is getting right now.

“Let’s just leave it where it is. The more weeks that go by as you get toward the playoffs, it diminishes the chance of him being able to play in the playoffs," Jones said.

This comes just a week after Jones said that he was optimistic that Beckham would sign with the Cowboys.

Even though Beckham may not sign with the Cowboys (or any team) for the rest of the season, they're still in good shape at the receiver position heading into the playoffs.

Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb are a great one-two punch, and they can also rely on Noah Brown, James Washington, and T.Y. Hilton.

Maybe the team will have a better chance of getting a deal done in March when the new league year starts.