This Sunday, two of the NFL’s top-five offenses will face off in what should be a high-scoring shootout.

The No. 1-ranked Dallas Cowboys and the No. 4-ranked Kansas City Chiefs (yards per game) are set to take the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 for a clash of the offensive titans.

When asked about his Cowboys offense compared to the Chiefs’ unit, longtime Dallas owner Jerry Jones gave a very confident response.

“I think we have a very powerful, physical offensive team,” Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t want to say that at the expense of saying Kansas City’s isn’t. But I think off of that and when we establish that is where we really get our edge in the passing game. And Dak [Prescott] is excellent at taking advantage of what opposing defenses have to do to manage our running game. That sounds almost like a cliche because that’s the ideal way to play offense. But that’s where our strengths are. I think one of our strengths is the offensive line. I know we have skill players. So, I think that that’s our best aspect of the team, and it’s a good one, because it’s physical and it pays off, not only — it just pays off, especially as the game goes along and you wear them down.”

With an extra game played on the year, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lead the NFL with 4,056 total yards. But, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys lead the league in yards per game with 433.9 (compared to KC’s 405.6).

The Cowboys also lead the league in points per game (31.6). The Chiefs rank all the way down at No. 10 in that category with 26.2 ppg.

Tomorrow’s game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.