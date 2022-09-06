Jerry Jones Has Troubling Admission From May Car Accident

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones walks on the field before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly lucky to walk away with his life after a car accident in May.

In footage obtained by TMZ Sports, the 79-year-old Jones told police that he was not wearing a seat belt when he T-boned a Hyundai in Dallas this past spring. He also said that he was going about 45 MPH when he hit the other vehicle and the airbags in his Lexus deployed.

"You had it buckled behind you but you weren't wearing it," an officer said in the clip.

"That is correct," Jones responded. "That is correct."

Jones suffered only minor injuries from the wreck. Saying that he had a "head bump, chest bump [and] knee bump" but wasn't in any pain shortly after and hasn't had any lingering effects.

Later in the video, Jerry implied that the other driver was at fault. Telling the cop, "He just U-ed. He just simply U-ed right in front of me. I hit him broadside. I'm so happy he's not hurt."

The officer replied by stressing the need for Jones to wear his seatbelt correctly going forward.

"I agree," the Hall of Famer said.