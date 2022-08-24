Jerry Jones Hinting At Encouraging News: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys look poised to get back one of their top receivers at the beginning of the regular season.

Owner Jerry Jones said on Wednesday that star receiver Michael Gallup won't start the season on the PUP list (Physically Unable to Perform List).

Gallup has been recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in January against the Arizona Cardinals.

He may not be ready for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there's a strong possibility that he'll be good to go in Week 2 or Week 3.

Cowboys fans are fired up about this news.

Gallup finished last season with 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. That came after he had back-to-back seasons of at least 800 yards and five touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy this season, the Cowboys' offense will be that much tougher to stop.